Local News

Leading Off (4/4/24)

It's almost Friday, so we have that going for us.
Fun With Voting, Part I. A user on X claimed that more than 1.2 million people in Texas registered to vote without a photo ID, alleging that it opened the door for undocumented individuals to vote. Then, the owner of X, Elon Musk, retweeted it. On Wednesday, Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson issued a statement that basically tells everyone to simmer down because it’s not true.

Fun With Voting, Part II. Votec Corp., a voter registration management software company, is asking several counties in Texas to pay a surcharge to keep it afloat. The company assessed a surcharge of $66,000 for Dallas County and $40,000 for Collin County. The company has done business in Texas for at least 20 years and is one of only three companies certified to manage voter registration data. 

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Meets With Police. Rice says he met with police Wednesday and took responsibility for his part in a hit-and-run, six-vehicle crash Saturday. Dallas police said that two cars connected with Rice—a Lamborghini Urus SUV and a Chevrolet Corvette—were racing when they caused a chain reaction collision on North Central Expressway near SMU. The occupants of both cars allegedly left on foot. Rice’s alleged involvement is still unclear.

Pay More Before Flying the Friendly Skies. Parking at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will cost more starting May 1, with rates increasing by $2 to $5 a day, including a $3 increase just for the pleasure of passing through the airport. (DART fares start at $2.50, and the Orange line will take you to the airport.)

Bethany Erickson

