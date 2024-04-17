Wednesday, April 17, 2024 Apr 17, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (4/17/24)

Are you ready for summer?
Rev. Frederick Haynes Resigns as CEO of Rainbow PUSH Coalition. Three months after the Rev. Jesse Jackson selected him to succeed him as head of the important civil rights organization, Haynes announced he would be resigning. In a statement to WFAA, the Friendship-West Baptist Church pastor did not detail a reason for his exit but said “[r]est assured that my work in the fight for liberation and freedom continues.”

Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dropped Against Dak Prescott. Attorneys for a woman who sued the Cowboys quarterback for an alleged 2017 sexual assault in the XTC Cabaret parking lot asked the judge to dismiss the case. Prescott has denied the allegations, but the woman can still refile the case later.

Dallas ISD Trustee Speaks After School Walkout. Students at Wilmer-Hutchins High School staged a walkout on Monday, two days after a fellow student snuck a gun past the school’s metal detectors. Ja’Kerian Rhodes-Ewing, 17, shot another student with a .38 revolver in the leg. The district’s trustee, Maxie Johnson, held a community event to question how the incident occurred. Dallas ISD isn’t commenting, pending the ongoing investigation.

