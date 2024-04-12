Friday, April 12, 2024 Apr 12, 2024
55° F Dallas, TX
Menu
Image

One brand, four magazines.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our incredible journalism, in print and digital.
Subscribe Now
Advertisement
Local News

Leading Off (4/12/24)

The technical difficulties late edition.
By |

Dallas County Heritage Society Defends Auction of Old City Park Items. Before the society hands off control of the city’s oldest park to the Parks and Recreation Department, it is auctioning off over 22,000 items that reside inside the homes and other buildings. Its CEO says the most valuable and historic items have already been off-loaded to other museums, and selling the rest of the items is the best chance at preserving them.

Duncanville Neighborhood Evacuated after Man Finds ‘Live Artillery Shell.’ Very Texas, this one. A man was doing yard work in his backyard in the 1300 block of Circle Drive when he found a “missile-shaped object” and called the police. Dallas PD’s bomb squad confirmed that the item was live artillery, shut down the block, and took the bomb away. A veteran lived in the house before the present homeowner and likely buried it. For some reason.

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Surrenders in Glenn Heights. Rice faces one count of aggravated assault, another of collision involving serious bodily injury, and six counts of collision involving injury following a race-related wreck on Central Expressway last month. He bonded out shortly after turning himself in. SMU suspended sophomore cornerback Theodore “Teddy” Knox after learning that he was charged, too.

Sunny Weekend Ahead. Expect highs in the low 80s and some consistent breeze. It should be gorgeous.

Author

Matt Goodman

Matt Goodman

View Profile
Matt Goodman is the online editorial director for D Magazine. He's written about a surgeon who killed, a man who…

Related Articles

Local News

Leading Off (4/11/24)

The rain is gone, and there's nothing but sunny skies for the rest of the week. Enjoy it.
By
Local News

Leading Off (4/10/24)

Another dreary day in Dallas, Texas.
By
Image
Local News

Q&A: Megan Kimble, Whose New Book Explores How Highways Changed Dallas and Texas

Texas journalist Megan Kimble's new book tells the stories of communities as she examines the impact three highway projects had on their cities, including Deep Ellum and I-345.
By
Advertisement