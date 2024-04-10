Leading Off (4/10/24)

R.I.P. James Washington, Longtime Publisher of the Dallas Weekly. Washington, 73, died in his home in Atlanta earlier this month. He acquired the Weekly in 1989, leading a paper that reported the news in Dallas’ Black communities that was often overlooked or missed by other publications in town. Today, the newspaper is operated by his children, Patrick and Jessica, who praised their father for creating an ecosystem that lifted up Black-owned businesses and their neighborhoods. His memorial will be on May 4 at Friendship-West Baptist Church.

Fort Worth Police Release Video of West 7th Shooters. Officers are searching for five suspects who were part of a shooting that resulted in a single injury in the crowded West 7th entertainment district near downtown Fort Worth. The weekend’s shooting escalated from a fistfight, and officers have pretty clear footage of who was holding the gun.

Dallas Police Oversight Board Continues to Review Veteran Harassment. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to open an independent review of the police officers who mocked a veteran who urinated on himself after one of the cops denied him entry to a bathroom. The incident happened at Serious Pizza in Deep Ellum, and the off-duty officer refused to allow the man, who had a medical condition related to an injury at war, to come in and use the restroom after closing time. The cops were then caught on bodycam mocking him. They’ve received a written reprimand and will undergo sensitivity training while the board investigates.

Expect Rain Today, but More to the East. Dallas and Collin counties will likely have spotty showers throughout today, but the severe weather will remain east of us. It should be gone by about 7 p.m.

