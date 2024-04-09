Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Apr 9, 2024
Literature

Greg Brownderville Brings a New Literary Fest to Oak Cliff

Frontera runs April 12 and 13 and will bring Barry Gifford to town for a screening of Wild at Heart.
Photo by Amelia Genao

I wrote a short story for the April issue of D Magazine about Frontera, the Southwest Review– and SMU-sponsored lit fest coming to three venues on April 12 and 13. Find some time to get to Wild Detectives or the Kessler Theater or the Texas Theatre to catch a reading or a show or a movie (Wild at Heart, with Barry Gifford in attendance). It’s all free.

Also find some time to check out this podcast we made for you with Greg Brownderville, the SMU prof who is driving this affair. Brownderville is a fun listen—and not just because his Arkansas accent is one of the best of all time. We talked about arts and letters and about his greatest physical achievement, a feat that many years later still fills people with wonder in the city of Arkadelphia.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

