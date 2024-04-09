Greg Brownderville Brings a New Literary Fest to Oak Cliff

I wrote a short story for the April issue of D Magazine about Frontera, the Southwest Review– and SMU-sponsored lit fest coming to three venues on April 12 and 13. Find some time to get to Wild Detectives or the Kessler Theater or the Texas Theatre to catch a reading or a show or a movie (Wild at Heart, with Barry Gifford in attendance). It’s all free.

Also find some time to check out this podcast we made for you with Greg Brownderville, the SMU prof who is driving this affair. Brownderville is a fun listen—and not just because his Arkansas accent is one of the best of all time. We talked about arts and letters and about his greatest physical achievement, a feat that many years later still fills people with wonder in the city of Arkadelphia.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.