The cloud cover that stressed us out all morning miraculously parted around 11 a.m.
This made for some pretty darn perfect eclipse viewing, which is almost uniquely special. That Dallas-Fort Worth was in the path of totality meant a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the phenomenon, unless you’re the type who chases the celestial event elsewhere. North Texas will not be in this position again until 2317.
As the eclipse reached totality from my front porch in North Dallas, cheers went up from my normally quiet neighborhood. Someone set off some fireworks. And then, as the moon orbited away, the lawn chairs were picked up, the cardboard eclipse glasses got tucked into shirt pockets, and we all went back to work.
As the time to clock out nears, so comes another thing to watch for in the sky. Storms are heading in tonight. Some of the action could be severe, according to the National Weather Service.
In the meantime, we asked our colleagues and readers to share their eclipse photos. Find some here, but see more below. We’ll update as we get more. John Gay, DMagazine’s production director, took some incredible shots from Rockwall. Even if you can’t do better, email me your photos!
We’ll start with one legendary embed.
And now we continue with what we all saw out there.
From Dallas: Great Eclipse. See You In 293 Years.
