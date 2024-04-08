Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Apr 9, 2024
Local News

From Dallas: Great Eclipse. See You In 293 Years.

The weather was (mostly) cooperative for today's eclipse. Here's how some of us celebrated.
By |
Image
The eclipse, as seen from Shores Park in Rockwall. John Gay

The cloud cover that stressed us out all morning miraculously parted around 11 a.m.

This made for some pretty darn perfect eclipse viewing, which is almost uniquely special. That Dallas-Fort Worth was in the path of totality meant a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see the phenomenon, unless you’re the type who chases the celestial event elsewhere. North Texas will not be in this position again until 2317.

As the eclipse reached totality from my front porch in North Dallas, cheers went up from my normally quiet neighborhood. Someone set off some fireworks. And then, as the moon orbited away, the lawn chairs were picked up, the cardboard eclipse glasses got tucked into shirt pockets, and we all went back to work.

As the time to clock out nears, so comes another thing to watch for in the sky. Storms are heading in tonight. Some of the action could be severe, according to the National Weather Service

In the meantime, we asked our colleagues and readers to share their eclipse photos. Find some here, but see more below. We’ll update as we get more. John Gay, D Magazine’s production director, took some incredible shots from Rockwall. Even if you can’t do better, email me your photos!

We’ll start with one legendary embed.

And now we continue with what we all saw out there.

Image

The eclipse, as seen from Shores Park in Rockwall.

 John Gay
Image

The eclipse, cont’d, same angle from Shores Park in Rockwall.

 John Gay
Image

The eclipse again, as seen from Shores Park in Rockwall.

 John Gay
Image

Students at Adamson High took a break from classes to watch the eclipse.

 Abraham Moreno
Image

Tom Erickson takes a break from the workday to wait for the eclipse at his North Dallas home. Loretta the dog was unbothered.

 Bethany Erickson
Image

Even the dogs got into the eclipse excitement.

 Jackie Spivey
Image

The Purcell family took in the eclipse from their backyard in Frisco.

 Jana Purcell
Image

Baby Angelita, daughter of Angel Mata, shows it’s never to early to safeguard your eyes during an eclipse.

 Angel Mata
Image

The Blakely family watched the eclipse from Irving, and shared it via Facetime with other family members.

 Bernadette Blakely
Image

Cowtown denizens paused to take in the total solar eclipse.

 Jody Sanders
Image

Council Member Adam Bazaldua and his daughter, Celisse, take in the eclipse from the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

 Courtesy Adam Bazaldua
Image

From left, Fil Choulramountry, his son, Jai, and brother, Ricky Choulramountry, who came into town from New York City, in part, to watch the eclipse from the Bishop Arts District.

 Fil Choulramountry
Image

The eclipse, as seen from Little Elm.

 BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Image

Tessa Willis watched the eclipse with her classmates at DISD’s Solar Preparatory School for Girls.

 Alexis Willis
Image

TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker broadcast live Monday morning from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. While he was there, he interviewed fourth graders from The Lamplighter School.

 Courtesy The Lamplighter School
Image

TODAY show meteorologist Al Roker broadcast live Monday morning from the Perot Museum of Nature and Science.

 Courtesy The Lamplighter School
Image

Kelly Hardwick took in the eclipse from The Meadows Building in Dallas.

 Kelly Hardwick
Image

Nathan Hardwick got the perfect shot of the eclipse from his house in Flower Mound.

 Nathan Hardwick
Image

Texas Instruments hosted a solar eclipse viewing party for employees at the company’s North Texas headquarters. They were joined by space experts, and also had plenty of fun photo opportunities, games and food trucks.

 Courtesy Texas Instruments
Image

Texas Instruments hosted a solar eclipse viewing party for employees at the company’s North Texas headquarters. They were joined by space experts, and also had plenty of fun photo opportunities, games and food trucks.

 Courtesy Texas Instruments
Image

Mark and Kristen Sheer took in the eclipse from their backyard in Richardson.

 Kristen Shear
Image

Cydney Walker and her family watched the eclipse from Dallas.

 Cydney Walker
Image

Kersten Rettig and Clark Knippers headed south to catch the eclipse.

 Kersten Rettig
Image

Former D CEO managing editor Bianca Montes and Cody Farrington went to Arkansas, which was also in the path of totality.

 Bianca Montes
Image

Richardson High School students took a break to catch the once-in-a-lifetime event.

 Christie Michie
Image

White Rock Lake was busy with eclipse-watchers as the sky began to darken.

 Joey Cade
Image

The Bath House Cultural Center shines as the sky darkens Monday afternoon while the eclipse was in totality.

 Joey Cade
