Leading Off (3/5/24)

Time to Vote. Get familiar with the candidates, then get out there and cast a ballot. The Morning News has a pretty good widget where you can enter your address and see what’s what.

Dak Is a Dad. He announced yesterday that he and his partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, had a baby girl. Apparently her name is MJ. One assumes she will marry Spider-Man.

Park Board Remains in Control. As the city of Dallas reviews its charter, there was some question about whether the Park and Rec Department should be moved under the city manager’s purview. But the Charter Review Commission voted unanimously to leave the department under the control of the century-old independent Park Board.

