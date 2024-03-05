Tuesday, March 5, 2024 Mar 5, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (3/5/24)

Partly sunny today, with a high of 80 and a chance primaries
By |

Time to Vote. Get familiar with the candidates, then get out there and cast a ballot. The Morning News has a pretty good widget where you can enter your address and see what’s what.

Dak Is a Dad. He announced yesterday that he and his partner, Sarah Jane Ramos, had a baby girl. Apparently her name is MJ. One assumes she will marry Spider-Man.

Park Board Remains in Control. As the city of Dallas reviews its charter, there was some question about whether the Park and Rec Department should be moved under the city manager’s purview. But the Charter Review Commission voted unanimously to leave the department under the control of the century-old independent Park Board.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

