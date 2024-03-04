Monday, March 4, 2024 Mar 4, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (3/4/24)

Weather, weather everywhere, but not a drop to drink.
By |

Mavs Have Hit a Rough Patch. Your boys finished up a 1-3 road trip that already featured an absolute all-timer of a gut-punch loss in Cleveland by getting spanked in Boston on Friday night. Back at home against Philly for a Sunday matinee, a hot 11-0 start pretty soon turned into a double-digit deficit. They almost came back, but had been aimless too long to make it up. A coaching loss, some are saying.

It’s Still Unseasonably Warm. And, for fun, let’s throw in the risk—marginal, but whatever—of severe thunderstorms.

Some Last-Minute Vote Prep. If you didn’t vote early, tomorrow’s the day. Here is what’s happening. I am looking forward to getting what I’m assuming is a brief respite from text messages from various candidates, most of them seemingly judges. I haven’t marked so many messages as junk since a particularly disastrous first (and only) date last year.

