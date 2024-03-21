Thursday, March 21, 2024 Mar 21, 2024
Leading Off (3/21/24)

Your Thursday will likely be rainy, so prepare accordingly.
By |

Biden’s Visit to Dallas Proves Fruitful. ICYMI, President Joe Biden is in town (he’ll be wheels up for Houston soon, though). He attended two private fundraisers last night that organizers tell D netted about $2.5 million and between $1.6 and $1.8 million each. He also cracked this joke about Trump and endorsed Colin Allred for senator. Among the attendees was former Nikki Haley voter Mark Cuban, state senators Royce West and Nathan Johnson, and Dallas County Commissioner Elba Garcia.

Jenkins Now Dad of Twins. Jenkins and his wife Ramsey welcomed twins Wednesday morning. He was reportedly on hand to welcome Biden at the airport, but then went back to the hospital. He also has a teen daughter from his first marriage.

Don’t Go in the Water. The aftermath of Plano’s 1.5 million-gallon raw sewage spill into White Rock Lake continues. Dallas Park and Recreation officials have suspended water-related activities at the lake because of elevated bacteria levels. Fishing, rowing, yachting, and other boating activities are suspended during the suspension.

Four Local Nonprofits Receive Funds from MacKenzie Scott. Yesterday, Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gave roughly $7 million to four local nonprofits. Bonton Farms, the Prison Entrepreneurship Program, and the Epilepsy Foundation of Texas each received $2 million, and Dallas Afterschool received $1 million.

Grab the Umbrella. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by mid-morning, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office says. That rain will linger through tonight, and we’re expected to get at least half an inch of rain.

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson

Bethany Erickson is the senior digital editor for D Magazine. She's written about real estate, education policy, the stock market, and crime throughout her career, and sometimes all at the same time. She hates lima beans and 5 a.m. and takes SAT practice tests for fun.

