Local News

How President Biden’s Dallas Visit Might Mess Up Your Commute

The president is attending two private fundraising receptions in Dallas tonight, and will leave tomorrow for Houston. Here's what we've figured out when it comes to your evening and morning commutes.
President Joe Biden leaves Phoenix for North Texas this afternoon, and will arrive in Dallas around 5:25 p.m. Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

President Joe Biden will be in town today for two fundraisers, and there is a good chance that the security around that visit will impact your commute home. How and where he’ll be is a bit of a secret—the Dallas Police Department referred us to the Secret Service, which told us they’re working to “minimize disruptions.”

“For security reasons, we are unable to release specific motorcade routes in advance but the public can expect intermittent road closures and parking restrictions as part of the visit,” a spokesperson said.

However, we’ve got some guesses that may help you plan for your drive home.

According to the online database Factba.se, Biden is due to arrive at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport around 5:25 p.m. His first stop is a fundraising reception at the Preston Hollow home of Pharos Capital Group co-founder Kneeland Youngblood, at 6 p.m. The most direct route from the airport to Youngblood’s home just west of Inwood Road is I-635, where the motorcade should exit just before the Galleria. 

From there, he is due to attend another private fundraising reception hosted by several prominent Dallas Democrats, including attorneys Regina Montoya and Russell Budd. The president’s schedule does not indicate where that reception will be, but there is a significant police presence at the Fairmont Dallas on North Akard St. and Ross, with much of the block blocked to traffic. It is blocked from Akard to Field St., where a pair of trucks are parked across all traffic lanes.

The area surrounding Fairmont Dallas was blocked to traffic in preparation for President Joe Biden's March 20 visit. Catherine Wendlandt

The most direct route from Preston Hollow to downtown Dallas would be the Dallas North Tollway.

From there, Biden will be bunking down in Dallas somewhere, apparently—he is due to fly out of DFW tomorrow morning for another fundraiser in Houston before heading back to Washington D.C. It has been rumored that Biden will lay his head in a downtown hotel tonight—if so, the most direct route from downtown to DFW will be I-35E to TX-183 W. It is not clear when he will depart for Houston.

Maybe just go home now, and work from home tomorrow?

