Tuesday, March 19, 2024 Mar 19, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (3/19/24)

Sunny today with a high of 70 and chances of Kyrie
By |

Plano Pooped on Dallas. A mechanical failure at a water station dumped more than 1.5 million gallons of hell into White Rock Creek. It started Thursday and was fixed Saturday. The Corinthian Sailing Club on White Rock Lake moved its annual regatta to Lake Ray Hubbard over the weekend, but officials yesterday said they are monitoring the waterways and haven’t seen damage to aquatic life.

Tyron Smith Bids Us Adieu. The left tackle played for the Cowboys for 13 years. Now he’s a Jet. He took to Instagram to say, “[P]art of my heart will forever be left in Texas.”

Dallas Finally Has a Monument to Racial Violence. A steel sculpture called Shadow Lines near the Sixth Floor Museum will be formally dedicated next Tuesday. You should read Sharon Grigsby’s story about what the monument signifies.

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

