Local News

Leading Off (3/12/24)

Cloudy today, with a high of 78 and chances of regret
Dak Sues Woman Who Accused Him of Sexual Assault. The woman wanted $100 million to keep quiet about an encounter she claims took place in 2017. Dak says the woman is lying, and he’s seeking “monetary relief in excess of $1 million,” which he would donate to an organization that helps survivors of sexual assault.

T.C. Broadnax Almost Certainly Headed to Austin. The Morning News filed an open records request to get the city manager’s cover letter on his application for the city manager gig in Austin. He is one of two finalists for the job (a third withdrew his name over the weekend).

McKinney to Get $220 Million Music Venue. The open-air Sunset Amphitheater will be northeast of U.S. 75 and State Highway 121. It will seat about 20,000 people and have something called “luxury fire pit suites.”

Tim Rogers

Tim Rogers

Tim is the editor of D Magazine, where he has worked since 2001. He won a National Magazine Award in…

