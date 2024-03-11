Monday, March 11, 2024 Mar 11, 2024
Local News

Leading Off (3/11/24)

The rain will give way to sunny skies and a high of 70, with chances of collar gap
By |

You Need to Earn $121,398 to Buy a House. Zillow says to comfortably afford a typical home in North Texas (costing $366,690), that’s how much you’d need to make to put down 10 percent and take out a mortgage and pay your property taxes and insurance. The national average salary needed to buy a house is $106,536 (on a $342,941 house).

The Greenville St. Patrick’s Day Parade Is Saturday. Mike Modano will be the grand marshal. Here are some additional deets.

Maridoe Mom Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Club. Alison Morrison—mother of UT golfer Tommy Morrison and Santa Clara golfer Jack Morrison—pled guilty to third-degree felony theft for taking funds from her former employer, Maridoe Golf Club, in Carrollton. She embezzled about $70,000 to pay for lessons and golf camps for her sons.

Plano East Takes State Title. The Panthers went undefeated this season and beat Round Rock Stony Point at the Alamodome 53-41 to take home the 6A basketball championship. Head Coach Matt Wester said, “A perfect group of kids that were best friends growing up got to play together all the way through, and they got to win their senior year.”

Tim Rogers

