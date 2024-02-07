Friday, February 9, 2024 Feb 9, 2024
Media

Superfan Gets Tat of Michelle Rodriguez’s Face

The co-host of Hawkeye in the Morning was memorialized in ink.
By |
Michelle Rodriguez Hawkeye in the Morning on New Country 96.3
Michelle Rodriguez. Elizabeth Lavin

In the October issue of D Magazine, I did a Q&A with Michelle Rodriguez, one half of New Country 96.3’s morning show. She and her co-host, Hawkeye, are two of the most genuine, laidback media superstars in town. I dig them.

Anyway, for the Q&A, our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, took the photo of Rodriguez that you see at the top of this post. And then yesterday, Rodriguez tweeted this insanity:

So, yeah. Some dude got our photo of Rodriguez tattooed on his leg. Apologies if that leg doesn’t belong to a dude. Looks like a dude’s leg to me, and, given the tat topic, I assume it’s a dude, but I don’t want to be a gender bully. Let’s just call it a gam and move on. One half of a pair of getaway sticks. Drumsticks. Wheels. OK, now let’s move on.

I hereby put out an official solicitation for someone to get my face tattooed on their leg. Or my leg tattooed on their face. I’m not going to limit anyone’s creativity or fetish. And for photographic proof of this feat (ha), I am prepared to offer a free one-year subscription to D Magazine, plus—this is where it gets interesting—a firm American handshake with eye contact. (h/t Zac Crain)

Speaking of Zac, I could see myself on the small of his back.

