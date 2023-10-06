Meet (One of) the Voices Behind Hawkeye in the Morning

Michelle Rodriguez co-hosts Hawkeye in the Morning on New Country 96.3. The duo is up for a Marconi Radio Award in the category of Major Market Personality of the Year. It’s the National Association of Broadcasters’ equivalent of an Oscar. After 19 years of broadcasting, will she finally bring home hardware?

Since you moved to mornings, in 2020, you and Hawkeye have been nominated for a Marconi three consecutive times. So when are they going to put your name in the show’s title? Oh, that’s a strong question. For a long time, Hawkeye and Terry Dorsey did The Dorsey Gang. So, having grown up here, I respect the legacy of just using one name.

I think the problem is that you don’t have a cool nickname. Mark Louis, boring name. That’s why he’s Hawkeye. You ready? Hawkeye and Sharkfist in the Morning. How’s that sound? I see where you’re trying to go with it, but that’s not going to work. I don’t think it’ll stick.

Rodriguez’s father, Manuel, played in a band called Grupo Metropoli. Before he passed, they gigged for years at Monica’s Aca y Alla. He inspired Rodriguez’s love of music. Elizabeth Lavin

Hawkeye has been on the station for 35 years. He must be pretty set in his ways. So what was that marriage like when they paired the two of you? He was my friend far before that. He is really the easiest guy to get along with—except for running the board. I used to do middays. I wanted to run the board. That was my job, to press all the buttons. He didn’t actually have to do that in his 35 years until 2020, during the pandemic. He had to learn how to run the board. He’s like, “I’m not moving from this chair.” That’s the only thing we didn’t agree on, but if he wants to press the buttons, I’ll let him press the buttons.

You got for-real married last year. Does your real husband get along with your work husband? Oh, my gosh. Sometimes I feel they have a better relationship than I do. In fact, I’m often the third wheel. Tim and Hawkeye get along great.

Two of the other finalists this year in your Marconi category are also Cumulus coworkers who broadcast right there with you: the three guys on the morning show on The Ticket and then Jason Pullman at The Wolf. How awkward are things right now in the office? The Musers from The Ticket were up against us before, and they actually won. Gordo is like, “Hey, you guys can have it this time.” It’s just cool to be nominated. Honestly, I could be nominated every year, and I’m fine with that. Hawkeye wants to win, though, and I get that. [laughs] Hawkeye had never been nominated for a Marconi until three years ago, when I joined the show.

What’s it like working with Vin Diesel? [laughs] You know, early on, when I was at The Wolf, before I worked at 96.3, I would go and have appearances, and people would show up thinking I was the Michelle Rodriguez and would ask me for an autograph. So I’ve signed autographs as the actress. I mean, I’m not gonna let somebody down.

You get to interview a lot of celebrities. Which one has made you the most nervous? With country music, you get to know these people as they’re starting out their career. And so you’ve developed a relationship with them where you’re not so much nervous. You see them all the time, and then all of a sudden they’re playing at AT&T Stadium. But when I met George Strait, that made me nervous. He’s a legend. You see him in person, it’s like, whoa, this guy exists.

A couple years back, you and Hawkeye erected on the banks of the Trinity River a big silver monolith, with no explanation. Is the classic radio stunt dead? I will tell you that we have been stunting all year, and some people have thought that some of the stuff we’ve done is real, so it’s not dead.

Will podcasts ever kill terrestrial radio? There’s an immediacy podcasts can’t match. Every morning we talk about the topics of the day and what’s going on. I don’t think a podcast could ever do that.

The Marconi awards ceremony is in New York on October 25. Have you already picked out what you’re going to wear? No. I don’t even know what I’m going to wear for the D Magazine photo shoot in five hours.

