Leading Off (2/27/24)

City Council to Discuss Appointing Interim City Manager. Mayor Eric Johnson won’t be in attendance at today’s special called meeting to hash out who should temporarily replace outgoing City Manager T.C. Broadnax. The leading candidate appears to be Deputy City Manager Kim Bizor Tolbert.

The Rock Is Coming to Dallas. For the first time in eight years, Dwayne Johnson will wrestle here, in Smackdown on March 8. That’s wrestling news you can use.

Civil Judge Gets Sanctioned. State District Judge Gena Slaughter got herself in a spot of trouble with the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for letting motions go unaddressed for months. She also failed to cooperate with the commission’s investigation.

It Was Hot Yesterday. We broke a record. Today will be another warm one. Things will cool off tomorrow. Hang in there.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.