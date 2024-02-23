Leading Off (2/23/24)

SOS. If you were not one of at least 74,000 people who walked around all morning yesterday with your phone saying “SOS,” love that for you. A massive national outage impacted several carriers, but mostly AT&T. By yesterday afternoon, service had returned. AT&T explained the cause was an oops during a network expansion, not solar flares or cyber attacks.

Mail Carrier’s Widow to Attend SOTU. U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett said this week that Carla Gates, the widow of the late mail carrier Eugene Gates, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as her guest in March. The Lancaster resident’s husband died while delivering mail in June’s extreme heat. She now advocates for safer conditions for mail carriers.

No Summer Lunches in Texas. Texas will not participate in a $2.5 billion summer lunch program that could help 3.8 million qualifying children. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Texas is losing about $450 million in federal tax dollars. The state says the feds didn’t give enough notice to implement it. Thirty-five states are participating.

Southwest Ground Workers Get a Raise. Southwest Airlines ground workers have negotiated a contract with the airline to give ramp, operations, provisioning, and freight agents an average raise of 18 percent. Transport Workers Union Local 555 says they last had a pay increase almost three years ago. Members will vote to ratify the new contract once the union provides a timeline.

