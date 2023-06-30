Get Your Tickets to the Best of Big D 2023, Featuring the City’s Finest Restaurants and Bars

It’s that time again. Best of Big D—ahem, the party of the year—is back. This year’s event will be held at the Longhorn Ballroom, so that means it’s time to round up your friends for a night of great drinks, good food, and live music from the best the city has to offer.

All night long we’ll celebrate the best in Dallas under one roof from more than 20 restaurants and bars. A general admission ticket will give you access to the food and drink showcase, photo ops, and a subscription to D. Some early confirmations: Cattleack BBQ, Burger Schmurger, Casa Rosa, Rye, and Parlor’s Ice Creams. More to come.

If you splurge on a VIP Early Access ticket (and we’d encourage it), you’ll get all of the GA perks, plus the first pick for all the food and drinks because you’ll get in an hour earlier. That also comes with a private hangout area and exclusive cocktails and food. A Reserve VIP Box ticket gets all of the above for up to 12 guests, plus a reserved seating area.

Best of Big D 2023 is August 17. VIP ticket holders will get in starting at 6 p.m., and doors open for general admission at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $95 and are on sale now.

