Leading Off (3/14/23)

Mavs Lose to Grizzlies Again, Fall Under .500. Playing without Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving for a second straight game led to the same result. The undermanned Mavs looked good at the outset, especially Jaden Hardy, who had 16 first quarter points. But they couldn’t keep it up, and the Grizzlies, still without Ja Morant, ran away with the game late. Maybe the Mavs are stealth tanking now?

Missing Dallas Girl Found in Locked Shed in North Carolina. The 13-year-old was last seen in Dallas on March 1. Authorities say she had been in contact with 34-year-old Jorge Camacho via a social media app and that their communication was consistent with grooming. She was found in Camacho’s shed in Lexington, 60 miles northeast of Charlotte, after he convinced her to run away.

Cars Crash Into Group of Horseback Riders. Bear with me on this as there is almost no information beyond the fact that there was an early-morning wreck involving an unspecified number of cars and an unspecified number of horses and riders. It happened along Great Trinity Forest Way near I-45. Two horses were dead at the scene.

