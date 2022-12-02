New Podcast: Mark ‘Hawkeye’ Louis Will Beat You in a Footrace for a Good Cause

Hawkeye, whose civilian name is Mark Louis, is a Texas Radio Hall of Famer and a Country Radio Hall of Famer who can be found on your dial at 96.3 KSCS every weekday from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hawkeye in the Morning, now with cohost Michelle Rodriguez, is the longest-running FM morning show in North Texas. Hawkeye sees the show as a partnership with the late Terry Dorsey, who hired him as a sidekick in 1988.

Dorsey retired in 2015—and died just three months later. Rodriguez joined the team in 2020, and they’ve been playing country hits ever since, to an audience from “kids to senior citizens,” as Hawkeye told us at the Old Monk.

But his radio career wasn’t the only reason Hawkeye joined us. He has been involved with the BMW Dallas Marathon for a decade, even serving as chair and gaining support from elected officials. A few marathons ago, he stole an idea from Tiki Barber. In New York, Barber decided to be the last person to start the marathon. For every runner he passed, some company would donate a set amount to charity.

Hawkeye brought that to Dallas. And then he broke his foot training. Craig Miller of The Ticket gladly filled in—and passed something like 4,000 people. Cotton Patch Cafe was the sponsor that year, and it maxed out its donations.

This year, on December 11, Louis is the Last Man Running. He’ll be raising money for Scottish Rite Hospital for Children. You can donate to his personal page here. And you can listen to EarBurner after the jump.

And congratulations from the D Magazine team to Michelle Rodriguez, who got married just before Thanksgiving.

A treat for your ears:

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.