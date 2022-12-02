Leading Off (12/2/22)

Deep Ellum Beating Trial Heads to Closing Arguments. Bartender Austin Shuffield faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated serious bodily injury following the 2019 attack of a Black woman outside of a Deep Ellum bar. Cell phone footage caught Shuffield repeatedly punching L’Daijohnique Lee in the face, knocking her phone out of her hand, pulling out a gun and then tucking it back into his pants. Shuffield apparently confronted Lee after she was driving the wrong way down Elm Street and blocked an exit to a parking lot. Closing arguments are today; Shuffield faces up to 30 years in prison for both charges.

Dallas’ First Public Skate Park Coming to Bachman Lake. The 45,600 square foot park will include a street area, a plaza, a bowl, a flow bowl, and a snake run. Construction should begin next year, but the city must put the project out to bid.

Remains Found Near Where Dallas Firefighter Vanished. Hiker Michael Ramsay says he came across bones and a bike in a wooded area of Rains County. It’s near the location where the cell phone belonging to firefighter Michael Chambers was tracked to when he disappeared five years ago.

Grid Would Be Over Capacity In ‘Extreme’ Demand for Power. ERCOT, the agency that manages the power grid, forecasts a peak energy demand of 67,398 megawatts over the winter. For reference, earlier this year, in February, demand soared to 74,000 megawatts while about 85,000 were available. In a recent report, the state agency expects to be about 12,677 megawatts short should demand reach what it deems “extreme” levels.

