Leading Off (12/19/22)

South Oak Cliff Wins Back-to-Back State Titles. The team started the season 0-3, then won 12 straight to make it back to the championship game at AT&T Stadium. Then they went down 17-5 in the first half before rallying to become the first DISD team to ever win consecutive titles. Congratulations to Coach Jason Todd and his Golden Bears.

Cowboys Lose. [low whistle] Well, that was terrible. A 27-10 third-quarter lead that had the announcers talking about it being a good tune-up game for the Christmas Eve matchup against the division-leading Eagles somehow turned into a 40-34 overtime loss. The final kick in the jeans was a Dak Prescott pick-six. The Cowboys could have clinched a playoff spot with a win, but they got one anyway, thanks to losses by Washington and Seattle. Mike will have more on StrongSide directly.

Jury Should Start Deliberating Aaron Dean’s Sentence Today. The former Fort Worth police officer was found guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 killing of Atatiana Jefferson. He faces two to 20 years in prison.

It’s Going to Be Cold This Week. We are talking lows in the low teens by Friday. ERCOT says the grid is ready, but I’m gonna go ahead and take a “let’s see” approach. Anyway, let’s all hope for no precipitation because I have a flight to catch.

