Leading Off (12/1/22)

Preliminary Report on Air Show Collision Inconclusive. The National Transportation Safety Board released its first investigative report into the Dallas airshow crash that killed six people in November, but says it has a lot more to do before a full report can be issued. The-four page preliminary report did not determine a cause for the midair collision of two World War II-era planes, but did share the communications for both crews from recorded radio transmissions.

Officer That Failed to Help Car Chase Suspect Fired. Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia fired Senior Cpl. Leonard Anderson in connection with an incident in May where Anderson and another officer, Darrien Robertson, reportedly failed to help a driver who crashed his car after a brief chase. Roberson was suspended for 30 days.

Customer Shoots Shoplifter in Oak Cliff. A customer who shot a suspected shoplifter at a Family Dollar store in Oak Cliff has been charged with murder. Dallas police said that Kevin Jackson Sr. reportedly saw two employees arguing with a man they suspected of shoplifting. After the man began throwing punches, Jackson allegedly brandished a gun and told employees to “move” before firing the gun at the unarmed man, who died just outside the store. Jackson has been charged with murder.

Boyfriend of Slain Woman Named Person of Interest. Arlington police are looking for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a parking lot last month. The medical examiner’s office ruled that the woman, Evila Yanes , died from blunt force injuries to her head. Officials say that the man, Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda, has not been seen or heard from since her death.

