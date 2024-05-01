Leading Off (5/1/24)

UNT Students Join Pro-Palestine Demonstrations. A couple hundred students left class on Tuesday and gathered on the lawn outside the University Library, where they called for the school’s foundation to divest any assets tied to Israel or manufacturers supplying weapons to its army. They join students at dozens of other college campuses across the country who are calling for their university’s foundations to act. The peaceful protest ended at about 4 p.m. with no arrests or notable police response. The school says it “recognizes and supports the rights of free speech.”

American Cuts Longer Routes Due to Boeing Delays. Through at least 2025, American Airlines will no longer fly daily to Dublin and Rome out of DFW International Airport, and Hawaii’s Kona International Airport won’t have a direct flight from North Texas during the winter. It’s another example of how airlines are reacting to Boeing’s inability to meet the demand for new 737 Max 8 aircrafts; Southwest had also cut routes in response.

Expect a Headache Out West. If you can, you’ll want to avoid I-820, State Highway 121, and State Highway 183 out near Fort Worth and the Mid Cities. Construction on the North Tarrant Express Capacity Improvement Project began yesterday, and various closures are planned through the weekend.

Your Sports Schedule. The puck drops in Game 5 against the Dallas Stars and the Golden Knights at 6:30 p.m. and the Dallas Mavericks tip off in their Game 5 against the Los Angeles Clippers at 9 p.m. StrongSide will have more.