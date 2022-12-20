Intrigue Abounds in Nullified Flower Mound Fireworks

Today I got a strange press release. It came from Greg Retz, the CEO of the joint that operates the River Walk in Flower Mound. (BTW, if you can say the following out loud without giggling, then you are more mature than I am: “Greg Retz? I’ve had a few.”) Here’s what Retz wants North Texans to know:

“We are excited about being a part of the Flower Mound community and creating events for the entire family. Unfortunately, some parts of the community raised understandable concerns regarding the fireworks planed for the New Year’s Eve celebration at River Walk Social this year. To be good stewards of our neighborhood, we have elected to cancel this year’s event. We look forward to providing Flower Mound with an exciting calendar of events in 2023 and ensuring that River Walk Social is an integral part of the neighborhood.”

Y’all with me here? What’s the deal with these fireworks, and why was it “understandable” that “some parts” of the community had concerns? Were the fireworks going to be lewd? Because that would make sense. If they’d planned to shoot into the nighttime sky incendiary depictions of the Kama Sutra, then, yes, totally understandable that some parts of the community would have concerns. But otherwise?

This press release has left me with more questions than it answered. My hope, in any case, is that everyone—especially the families—in Flower Mound have a happy and Kama Sutra-free 2023.

Also: Flower Mound has a river walk?

