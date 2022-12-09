Bill Cotter Stops By Deep Vellum To Talk About His Great New Novel Tomorrow Night

Tomorrow night, Saturday, the 10th of December, at 7 p.m. or thereabouts, the author Bill Cotter—as the headline to this post coyly hinted at—will be at Deep Vellum to talk about his new novel, The Splendid Ticket. Here is a tiny bit more info. What the headline did not suggest, and what I am telling you now, is that Cotter will be talking to me, Zac Crain, author of this post, three books, and at least five to seven conspiracy theories I prefer to keep private.

I don’t want to spoil the book. I will say, very broadly, it’s about what happens when a woman from a small town near Austin wins the lottery. That happens early on and it is the splendid ticket of the title, so that isn’t giving anything away. It’s a bit of a fairy tale that goes to some very dark places, and it is also a book about words and books. And it has some of the best names I’ve seen anywhere. (Quality Sanchez, Lolly Prager, and Carrollton DeGolyer are just the ones that spring from memory but there are dozens.) TL;DR: It’s a banger, read it, it won’t take long and you’ll be happy you did.

Anyway, come out tomorrow night. Would love to see you, no matter what my expression might say.

