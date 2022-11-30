Leading Off (11/30/22)

DMA’s Security Woes Get Worse. The Dallas Morning News obtained 911 calls from the night a 21-year-old broke into the Dallas Museum of Art and began smashing art. He called police on himself, and it doesn’t appear security had any idea someone had broken in. The museum has hired a third-party consulting firm to review its security practices and also shot back a bit at its partial funder, the city of Dallas. The museum says it needs to work with the city to “implement critical updates to our facility to deter and prevent such incidents from occurring again.” While Brian Hernandez used a chair outside the museum to smash his way in, the museum has had access issues since at least 2016; we used a house key to go into the museum’s basement.

North Texas Oath Keeper Guilty of Seditious Conspiracy. Granbury man Stewart Rhodes was found guilty of a rarely used charge that signals his attempt to stop the transfer of the presidency following the 2020 election. Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, had a significant role in organizing the January 6 storming of the Capitol. Sentencing is expected at some point in the spring.

It Is Winter Again Today. An overnight cold front plunged temperatures into the 30s this morning, which feels like the 20s. The high through today and tomorrow will be in the low 50s, with Friday kicking it back up to 67.

