Leading Off (11/15/22)

DeSoto High Security Shoots Pepper Balls at Students. After fights broke out at the high school, campus security used pepper spray and pepper balls to disperse students inside the building. The DMN Education Lab reports that the employee who shot the pepper balls has been put on administrative leave pending an investigation.

Keller ISD Bans Books. The district’s trustees voted last night to ban books about gender identity.

Frisco Kid Stars in A Christmas Story Christmas. As someone who watches the original movie every year, I’m worried about this sequel measuring up. But a 9-year-old Frisco kid named Davis Murphy has a role in it, so I’m at least pulling for him. A Christmas Story Christmas starts streaming Thursday on HBO Max.

The Country’s Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree! Watch a time-lapse video of its erection at Galleria Dallas.

