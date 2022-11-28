Leading Off (11/28/22)

ICYMI: Cowboys Win. I assume unless you were knocked out by too much turkey and then lost your phone until this morning—or you have decided to only follow World Cup news, or you are boycotting sports because of the circumstances surrounding this World Cup, or you are boycotting the Cowboys because of the recently surfaced photo of Jerry Jones at North Little Rock High School in 1957 when it was being desegregated—that you know the Cowboys defeated the New York Football Giants on Thanksgiving Day. If not, Mike has broken it down like a fraction at StrongSide.

Could Be Unseasonably Warm Early This Week. Not hot. 75 degrees is not hot. But it’s almost December and it should not be 75 degrees. End of November I’m should be wearing a jacket, not carrying it around like a dope.

Mavs Lose Fourth Straight, Now Under .500. Been a pretty brutal stretch for your Dallas Mavericks. After giving away the second of two games against Denver, the team went on a three-game road trip and then: had to battle back just to make it remotely respectable against Boston; lost a chance to tie it up in Toronto on an ugly turnover by the 2018 version of Dorian Finney-Smith, who somehow found a crack in the multiverse and made his way onto the court; and apparently let Yung Ted Cruz get off to a quick start in Milwaukee, which they couldn’t recover from. I say “apparently” because this was the first game of the season of which I didn’t see one single second. Instead, I was watching the very fun and funny Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with my son. (It’s called bonding. Maybe try it sometime.) Anyway, maybe it’s time to put Josh Green into the starting lineup?

Some Good Shots of the Bald Eagles at White Rock Lake. I don’t condone it necessarily but there is one here showing an eagle cruising with a fish in its talons, which is incredibly metal. The eagles (baldies?) have a new nest and seem to be thriving … to the chagrin of the local fish population. [lightly chuckling] Newy?

TCU Crushes Iowa State, Moves Up to No. 3. The Horned Frogs smoked the … Cyclones (??) 62-14 in Fort Worth and, based on the photo I received from an attendee, it was a pretty fun scene after. Next up is the Big 12 championship game and likely a spot in the College Football Playoff if they win, since the undefeated Frogs are up to third in the AP poll, partly thanks to Ohio State (sorry, Kathy Wise) losing to Michigan (congrats, Christine Perez).

