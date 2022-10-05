Leading Off (10/5/22)

Billy Chemirmir Trial Continues. The 49-year-old who has been indicted on nearly two dozen counts of robbing and murdering elderly victims is facing his third trial; one ended in a mistrial and the other secured his conviction and a sentence of life without parole. Opening statements began Monday in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, with jurors hearing a taped interview with a 91-year-old woman who has since died. She told officers in 2018 that a man wearing green gloves had tried to smother her with a pillow and take her jewelry. Chemirmir faces 22 counts of capital murder, mostly in senior living communities in Collin and Dallas counties.

Aaron Judge Breaks American League Home Run Record in Arlington. Judge made light work of his 62nd home run, blasting it into the shallow left field stands during his lead-off bat on Tuesday night. Roger Maris’ standing 61 homers had only been beaten by players taking steroids, which the MLB would like us all to conveniently forget about.

Ken Paxton’s Feet Didn’t Save Him From Testifying. Paxton and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, packed into a truck and fled a federal process server last week who was trying to serve the Texas Attorney General a subpoena to testify during a challenge to the state’s abortion law. (Paxton says he feared for his safety.) A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Paxton to clarify how his office plans to enforce possible fines and prison time for people seeking, providing, or aiding in abortions.

