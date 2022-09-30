Leading Off (9/30/22)

Texas Health Allegedly Wants $900 Million from BCBSTX. Texas Health Resources and its partner UT Southwestern see nearly a quarter of all patients in Dallas-Fort Worth, the most of any system in the region. On October 4, if it doesn’t reach a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the insurer’s members—which is also about a quarter of everyone insured in North Texas—will be flung out of network. Blue Cross says Texas Health charges among the highest rates in DFW, which appears to be backed up by the Rand Corp. Texas Health was paid “an average of 332 percent of Medicare rates in 2020.” Texas Health, Blue Cross says, is asking the insurer for $900 million before agreeing to a new contract.

Fish Kill In Turtle Creek. The town of Highland Park says it notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality after dozens of dead fish floated to the surface near Williams Park. Don’t fish Turtle Creek for now.

Possum Kingdom Lake on Fire Again. An 800-acre wildfire is burning through Palo Pinto County after a controlled burn turned into a blaze. It is only 10 percent contained. The county is under a burn ban and it wasn’t clear whether the fire was permitted.

Absolutely Beautiful Weekend Ahead. Enjoy one of our three fall weekends. The State Fair of Texas will open to a high of 84 with lows in the mid-50s, which is about what you should expect through the weekend.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.