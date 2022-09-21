Leading Off (9/21/22)

Tractor Trailer Flies off Central, Kills Driver. This footage is insane: an 18-wheeler collides with another vehicle near the Stacy Road exit, which sends the tractor trailer up the wall of the highway and over. It falls to the road below and goes up in flames. The driver has not been identified and no one else was injured.

D.A. Hopeful Says She’ll Seek the Death Penalty. District Attorney John Creuzot hasn’t pursued the death penalty in a capital murder case since winning the office in 2018. His Republican challenger, Faith Johnson, says she would seek it, especially for cases like Billy Chemirmir, the man accused of kill 18 elderly people in robberies across Dallas and Collin counties. Johnson was the county D.A. from 2016 to 2018, after being appointed by the governor following Susan Hawk’s resignation.

Chief Eddie Garcia Fires Two Officers, Suspends One. Sgt. James Bristo was accused of using “unnecessary and/or inappropriate force against a citizen” and was fired following a discipline hearing. He also didn’t file a standard form after the incident and then “engaged in adverse conduct,” which led him to be arrested for official oppression. Sgt. Carlos Valarezo lost his job after Garcia determined he violated city code for making unwelcome jokes or comments “that interferes with another employee’s working conditions.” Sgt. Kung Seng got suspended for giving false testimony in a court proceeding.

H-E-B Opens in Frisco. And hundreds of shoppers poured in at 6 a.m. to … buy groceries. Hopefully they loaded up on those butter tortillas.

