Leading Off (9/13/22)

Apartment High-Rise Going up Near H.P. Another Steve Brown banger, as the DMN reporter lets us know that StreetLights Residential, “North Texas’ most experienced high-rise apartment builder,” whatever that means, is set to build a 20-story apartment building called The Galatyn, scheduled to open in 2025. This bit caught my eye: “With more than 50,000 rental units under construction, North Texas leads the nation in apartment building.”

Central Expressway Wreck Causes Weak Pun in Paper. An evening rush-hour crash yesterday led to this lackadaisical effort in the News: “Not everyone has to like it, but a crash that cropped up Monday afternoon involving a truck that was carrying corn and other canned vegetables caused traffic delays on U.S. Highway 75 in Richardson.” Seriously? Steve Blow built the Rock of Truth with his bare hands so that you could waste ink with that weak-ass word play? This is just off the top of my head, without a white board or anything: “A wreck today on Central proved that there’s more than a kernel of truth to the maxim that haste makes waste. A truck spilled its load of canned corn.” Or how about this: “A big rig driver today on Central must have been playing it by ear because he got into a wreck and spilled a load of canned corn. It’s fair to say the driver had a bad day on the cob.” Y’all, this isn’t the Tyler Morning Telegraph. Let’s step it up.

Collin County Fields Fewer Mail-In Ballot Requests. The county’s election administrator, Bruce Sherbet, says he’s gotten about half the number of requests that he got four years ago (12,000 compared to 22,000), despite the county’s having added 100,000 more registered voters. The deadline to register to vote is October 11.

