Local News

Leading Off (8/29/22)

Can't believe it's only been a week since the flooding.
Winners of State Fair of Texas’ Big Choice Awards Announced. They are: Cha-Cha Chata, a horchata milkshake (most creative); fried charcuterie board (best taste—savory); and Peanut Butter Paradise, a deep-fried honey bun topped with peanut butter and covered with what looks like a candy aisle.

FC Dallas Draws With Real Salt Lake. That drops them into fourth, one point behind Minnesota, with five matches left to play.

Adolis Garcia’s Hot Streak Ends at 23. It was five games short of the club record, and the longest in a decade.

DFW Airport Moving Ahead on Terminal F. It won’t be for a while, though. the airport has submitted a $27.8 million capital spending request to pay for the design. Eventually, it will add another 25 gates.

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

