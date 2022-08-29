Leading Off (8/29/22)

Winners of State Fair of Texas’ Big Choice Awards Announced. They are: Cha-Cha Chata, a horchata milkshake (most creative); fried charcuterie board (best taste—savory); and Peanut Butter Paradise, a deep-fried honey bun topped with peanut butter and covered with what looks like a candy aisle.

FC Dallas Draws With Real Salt Lake. That drops them into fourth, one point behind Minnesota, with five matches left to play.

Adolis Garcia’s Hot Streak Ends at 23. It was five games short of the club record, and the longest in a decade.

DFW Airport Moving Ahead on Terminal F. It won’t be for a while, though. the airport has submitted a $27.8 million capital spending request to pay for the design. Eventually, it will add another 25 gates.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.