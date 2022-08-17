Leading Off (8/17/22)

Grand Jury Declines to Indict Pastor Rickie Rush. The grand jury no-billed the megachurch pastor follow criminal investigations into whether he raped a teenager 15 years ago. Rush’s Inspiring Body of Christ Church once counted over 10,000 members and was a frequent stop for politicians looking for support from the faith community; Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot recused himself from the investigation because of a personal relationship with Rush. The Dallas Morning News first published a story about the allegations in 2020. One of the victim’s family members allege the Grayson County DA failed to interview the accusers. That office is not discussing the case.

Cold Front Coming. After we get through today, which will be the 47th triple digit day of the year, highs will plunge into the upper 80s this evening into Thursday. Rain chances are somewhere near 40 percent for Dallas proper.

Keller ISD Bans the Bible. It’s one of 41 books that trustees ordered removed from libraries in the district, which also includes Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” and a graphic novel version of Anne Frank’s “Diary of a Young Girl.” Keller allows books to be “challenged” then reviewed by the board, which has three new members that won with funding from a political action committee that has tried to place conservative trustees on school boards across the state.

Tarrant County’s Juvenile Center is Overcrowded. An audit found that the facility was over capacity by 18 young people, forcing them to stay in detention “too long,” according to the man who conducted that audit. In addition, 35 kids were accidentally sent to the adult jail and one kid was in detention for 336 days, while 23 others were detained for at least 140 days.

