Leading Off (8/15/22)

Aqib Talib’s Brother Named as Suspect in Shooting of Youth Football Coach. Yuqub Talib, the older brother of the former NFL cornerback, was at Lancaster Community Park. He’s a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats, who were playing the D.E.A Dragons on Saturday night. The kids are 9 years old. An argument started between the coaching staffs and then Mike Hickmon, a coach for the Dragons, was shot. He died. Police say they are looking for Yuqub Talib.

Will Zalatoris Nabs First PGA Tour Victory, Moves Into Top 10 In World Rankings. He made it through a wild finish to get the win. Zalatoris has come close a bunch, so this was clearly a relief for the Plano resident.

Sebastian Lletget Notches a Pair of Assists in Big FC Dallas Win. The midfielder joined the team August 3 and made his first appearance at Toyota Stadium Saturday night. He looked good in the 4-1 win over San Jose.

Cowboys Getting Into Regular Season Form. They lost to the Broncos but showed they are getting Mike McCarthy’s system by racking up 17 penalties.

