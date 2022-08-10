Leading Off (8/10/22)

Salon Shooter Indicted. Jeremy Theron Smith, 37, has been indicted by a grand jury on seven charges of aggravated assault related to the shooting of three women of Asian descent at a northwest Dallas hair salon. The grand jury found that Smith’s crime included a racial bias, which boosts the potential punishment from two to 20 years to five to 99 years, with a possibility of life in prison. Smith’s girlfriend told police that he had experienced “delusions” about Asian people and believed a “mob is after him or attempting to harm him.”

Yaser Said Guilty in 2008 Murder of Daughters. A jury took three hours of deliberations to find Yaser Abdel Said guilty of fatally shooting his daughters. Their bodies were found in a taxi in an Irving parking lot back in 2008. Said evaded police for a dozen years until his arrest at a family member’s house in Denton County. Prosecutors say Said killed his daughters because they wished to date “outside their culture.”

State Fair’s Fried Finalists Announced. On a lighter (emotional) note, we’re only a couple months out from a fried charcuterie board, deep-fried lasagna, chicharron explosion nachos, and plenty more. The State Fair announced its finalists early this morning. Alice Lassaude will surely have more for you in the coming weeks.

Rain Will Tease Us Again Today. We all got a little over-excited at D headquarters yesterday when rain started pelting the building downtown. But it apparently didn’t make it to many of our homes, and DFW Airport didn’t record any measurable amount. Rain coverage this morning stands at about a 40 percent chance, which will taper off into the day and evening. Bring a sweater: temperatures will be in the 90s.

