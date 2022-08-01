Leading Off (8/1/22)

Man Shoots Woman, Is Struck By Same Bullet, Dies. According to Dallas police, Byron Redmon shot an unidentified woman in the neck on Saturday. The bullet ended up hitting him in the leg and he bled out. Police aren’t saying if it was intentional or an accident, and I still am unsure on the angle and physics and so on involved here. I don’t mean to be glib, but neck and leg—it’s strange. Also: a man in his early 20s or late teens was shot in the back and killed Sunday afternoon in West Oak Cliff; a Pleasant Grove homeowner shot an intruder; and a woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday in Far East Dallas.

Rangers Get Comeback Win. They scored three in the ninth on rookie Ezequiel Duran’s bases-loaded double to take down the Angels. They overcame Angels pitcher Reid Detmers tossing the third “immaculate inning” (meaning three strikeouts on nine pitches) against them, tying the 1979 San Francisco Giants for the most given up by a team in a season. I, admittedly, don’t watch much baseball these days. But I have watched a fair amount in my life and am a pretty regular consumer of sports, and have never once heard someone, and I mean never, refer to an immaculate inning. Was everyone aware this existed?

FC Dallas Defeats LA Galaxy at Home. Franco Jara scored in the ninth minute and that was all it took. Good job, gang.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.