Alert: Intern this Fall With D Magazine

Our intern program will put you to work. You’ll report and write stories. You’ll get experience with fact checking. You’ll help throw events. You’ll come up with social media content and collaborate with staff who are working to grow our audience. If you’re interested in experiencing how a magazine operation runs, we want to talk to you.

The fall internship program kicks off on September 7 and runs through December 9. On-site interns work between 12 to 24 hours a week—only one day in the office, in downtown Dallas, is required—and receive a $2,000 stipend.

Our internships cross through every career path: journalism, marketing, events, sales, art production, social media, and digital analytics. We also have internships at our award-winning People Newspapers and D Custom, our strategy and content marketing agency.

Sound like something that can help move your career forward? Our internship opportunities are open to college students and recent graduates. All the details can be found here.

