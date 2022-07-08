Singleton Boulevard Neighbors See Potential Victory in Their Quest to Boot a Shingle Factory

In May, a group of West Dallas community members released a report called the “Case for City Amortization of GAF.” It argued that a 76-year-old shingle factory that operates on Singleton Boulevard should vacate the neighborhood because it adversely impacts the quality of life and health of nearby residents.

A little more than a month later, it looks like the efforts of Singleton United/Unidos may have gained significant traction. Their city council member agreed to help make their case to the city, and the company itself made statements that could mean it’s ready to move on, too.

Janie Cisneros, the community group’s spokesperson, said last month that they were optimistic that the city and their Council member, Omar Narvaez, would explore a procedure called amortization—the city’s Board of Adjustments declares the plant a nonconforming use, which triggers a process by which the plant must leave the neighborhood. (You can refresh your memory regarding the neighborhood’s fight by reading our June story here.)

On June 30, the group met with Narvaez, who they said expressed his support to evict the plant. When I spoke to him last month, he said he has “always been” in favor of amortization. The issue was brought to his attention in 2021, he said, and he’s met with Singleton United/Unidos and other community groups since then.

A GAF spokesperson last month did not indicate the company would budge. “While it is unfortunate that a select group claims to be pursuing amortization with the city, GAF fully intends to challenge any action and address any misconceptions or inaccuracies regarding our plant,” a company spokesperson told us.

But more recently, the company told other news outlets that it would potentially be amenable to working something out, given that they have a newer plant in Ennis.

“Understanding there are various possible paths forward, we are eager to work with the community and the city to find the right solution for the community, our employees, and the thousands of homeowners in Texas and the region who rely on our products every year,” read a statement provided to NBCDFW. “The best way to ensure we arrive at a positive solution that meets the needs of all parties is for everyone to participate in this important conversation.”

Cisneros on Thursday said her group will sit down with GAF and hear them out, but if the concessions are anything short of leaving her neighborhood in a timely fashion, they’ll be moving forward with pursuing amortization through the city. She says she believes the city is on her side.

“It feels like a victory because we’re in a really good position,” she said. “We’re either not going through amortization and talking to GAF about an exit plan, or that goes out the window and we’ll move forward with amortization. In either case, we’re talking about GAF shutting down in West Dallas. It’s pretty clear that GAF’s days are numbered here in the community.

“I hope it wasn’t just a ploy to get us to agree to just sit down and talk to them,” she said. “Because the intention for us is to have this meeting and talk about the terms of the move.”

Among the things the group will be factoring into those negotiations, she said, is which of the two options gets GAF out of the community faster.

“This is about public health—that’s always been our No. 1 priority,” she said. “Shut this down, because it’s affecting us day in and day out, and those contaminants are accumulating in our bodies. We’re not looking for handouts, but we do want to compare what is going to be a better deal for us, and analyze the timing.”

As the community watches for the conclusion of this chapter, they’re also starting to talk about what comes next. There is an ongoing EPA soil analysis to check for asbestos contamination in the neighborhood from the long-shuttered and demolished W.R. Grace vermiculite processing plant nearby. (W.R. Grace was acquired in 2021 by Standard Industries, which is also the parent company of GAF.)

There are still concrete batch plants in the area, too. But Cisneros believes the timing is right. The city is reassessing its land-use plan and analyzing how it zones parts of the city. Cisneros argues that the GAF matter is part and parcel to these policy discussions. She urges City Hall to reassess what equity looks like in terms of environmental justice, too.

“Stop hiding behind policy, and saying you’re making decisions because ‘that’s the policy,’” she said. “Be proactive and use common sense. … There have been a lot of statements, great statements, but take them into consideration with these decisions you’re making. The statement is there, but your policy is far from matching it.”

Before the last school year ended, students participating in the Interior Design program at Dallas ISD’s Career Institute South worked with their teacher, Laura Quintero Chavez, to craft four distinct visions for what could be done with the 26-acre GAF site. The four teams drew up plans and designs for a community garden and grocery store, a community space with a sprayground and stage, an outdoor bazaar and vegan restaurant, and a communal space with an arcade and food court.

The group hopes to be an active participant in shaping what springs up from the GAF spot, much like the community around Shingle Mountain is working with HKS to turn the former illegal dump into a park for Floral Farms. Each of the student-created projects, Cisneros said, showcases a community that desires a space where they can come together and be proud of.

“I’m looking forward to future challenges, to being able to talk specifics—what do we want and what do we work towards?” she said. “It’s really about ownership. This is how we want to live. This is what we want to see. This is what we want to do and not the other way around where it’s like, ‘Oh sorry. There’s a big batch plant that’s going to pop up behind your house.’”

