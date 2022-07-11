Monday, July 11, 2022 Jul 11, 2022
Leading Off

Leading Off (7/11/22)

It's hot.
By |

ERCOT Asking For Voluntary Conservation Today. Energy reserves with “no market solution available” are expected because God forbid we have a fully functioning grid. Anyway, roughest time is expected to be between 2 and 3 p.m. Rolling blackouts may happen. Check on your people.

Martín Peréz Makes First All-Star Team. The Rangers pitcher has got to be one of the best stories of this MLB season.

Ted Nichols-Payne, RIP. The longtime Rangers radio network engineer collapsed in the parking lot of Globe Life Field and died. He was 56 and, by all accounts, absolutely beloved.

FC Dallas On Bad End of Wild Draw. As in, they gave up the latest non-penalty goal (101st minute) in league history to Houston Dynamo’s Teenage Hadebe (who has a diamond-hard name, man).

Happy 7/11 Day. Go get a Slurpee.

Zac Crain

Zac Crain

Zac, senior editor of D Magazine, has written about the explosion in West, Texas; legendary country singer Charley Pride; Tony…

