Local News

Sheila Grant Does Not Wear Hard Hats

The doyenne of Klyde Warren Park is more about beauty than safety.
By |
Image
Image courtesy Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park sent out an email today about how things are going. A new lawn has been installed and will be ready for rumpuses come June 27. Construction is coming along on the Nancy Best Fountain, with expected completion sometime in the second half of August.

What caught my eye was a photo accompanying that bit of news about the fountain. The image was small in the email. I can’t ID three of the women pictured. But I damn sure know that the woman flagrantly refusing to wear a hard hat at a construction site is Sheila Grant, one half of the power couple mostly responsible for making Klyde Warren Park a reality. I remember one time years ago Sheila came up to D Magazine to talk to us about a planned expansion of Klyde Warren. She was so immaculately coiffed and accoutered that I felt the urge to apologize to her and go home and get properly dressed and then return to hear her presentation.

So I can just imagine Sheila showing up to tour the fountain construction site and someone handing her a hard hat. That must have been hysterical—only no one laughed. They just walked around, looking at the concrete and metal, knowing full well that no dangerous object could possibly threaten that do.

Klyde Warren Park Sheila Grant

