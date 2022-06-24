Leading Off (6/24/22)

Murder Suspect Arrested After Cutting Leg Monitor. James Moore had been in jail since 2019 for the murder of an employee during a robbery of a South Dallas restaurant. Prosecutors kept punting on the case for a number of reasons, resulting in numerous resets. When prosecutors aren’t ready to try a case while a defendant waits in jail, state law requires a judge to reset bond. So Moore was given house arrest and released on June 17. Soon after, he cut his monitor and fled. He was captured yesterday. Some have tried to put this on bail reform, but that’s not the case. Prosecutors weren’t ready, Moore had been accused of a crime, and state law holds a judge responsible for resetting bond in those cases. Mayor Eric Johnson said he would advocate for a change to the law if necessary.

Mavs Take G Leaguer Jaden Hardy, Await Challenge from Knicks. The New York Knicks spent their draft night offloading assets—both players and draftees—to free up cap space. They’re expected to make a run at the Mavs’ Jalen Brunson, whose star-in-the-making playoff performance drew the eyes of a few teams around the league prior to his pending free agency. The Mavs traded a pair of second rounders to jump into the draft and take the G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy early in the second round, who struggled with his shot last year but has potential.

Spectrum Was Negligent in Hiring Employee Who Killed. A Dallas County jury ordered the cable TV conglomerate to pay 90 percent of $375 million to the family of Betty Thomas, an 83-year-old who was fatally stabbed by a technician working at her home. In December 2019, Roy James Holden did a job at Thomas’ home and returned the next day, stabbing her with a company-issued knife and driving a company van. He stole her credit cards and used them in a “spending spree.” Attorneys say the company dropped its pre-employment screening program after it acquired Time Warner in 2016.

Weekend Will Feel Like 108. Not much more to say there, folks. Enjoy your summer.

Get the D Brief Newsletter Dallas’ most important news stories of the week, delivered to your inbox each Sunday.