Leading Off (5/4/22)

Protests in Dallas Over Potential Elimination of Roe v. Wade. About 100 protesters gathered near the Earl Cabell Federal Building last night to protest the leaked draft ruling that appears to signal the Supreme Court is readying to overturn the 1973 case that legalized abortion. It was in solidarity with other protests across the United States, including one that attracted thousands to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Azle Police Kill Man With ‘Less-Lethal’ Munitions. Police responded to reports of a man with a knife who was threatening people in the parking lot of Victory Christian Center at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday morning. An officer Tazed him, but it didn’t take. Another followed up by firing a beanbag from a shotgun. The man took the hit and kept moving toward officers. The cop fired a second beanbag, after which he dropped his knife and “began to comply with officers.” From here, things get cloudy. The officers render aid, then take him to a hospital where he died. No cause of death released just yet.

Blackout With Mom This Mother’s Day. Our quarterly are-we-all-going-to-lose-power-because-the-grid-can’t-handle-demand event is back, and it lands on Mother’s Day weekend. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is anticipating record energy usage for May because of extremely warm temperatures. ERCOT canceled power plant maintenance to ensure they stay online during the event. Not at all foreboding for summer.

Don’t Feed the Wildlife. Dallas Animal Services said some residents in Northeast Dallas had been feeding and petting (!) the coyote that attacked a 2-year-old. “This tragic incident shows why it is critical that residents treat all wildlife as wild animals – when wild animals become too comfortable around hums, there is an increase in problematic and dangerous interactions such as this one that put both residents and the animal itself at risk.”

