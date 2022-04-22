Leading Off (4/22/22)

The Mavs Will Get Luka Back With a 2-1 Lead. The Dallas Mavericks exploited every bit of Donovan Mitchell’s flat feet on defense on their way to a convincing 126-118 win over the Utah Jazz in Game 3. Utah elbowed their way back from a 17-point deficit in the third, but Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie kept attacking and the Jazz simply had no answer. They went small on that run, subbing in the sentient bowling ball Eric Paschall for Rudy Gobert. But it wasn’t enough to hold. Luka Doncic is expected back for Game 4, which has to be terrifying for this Utah team that’s again looking wobbly come playoff time.

Woman Called 911 An Hour Before She Was Killed. Zarea Dixon was deaf. On February 24, she used a translator service to call 911 for help. She said her ex-boyfriend had used a rock to break into her home through a window and tried to stab her. He left, she called the cops. They didn’t show up for another 75 minutes. In that time, the ex returned and attacked her. Police at first said they found her body at 3:48 p.m., but that was later changed to 4:14 p.m. The dispatchers categorized the call as a Priority 2, which has a response time goal of 12 minutes. The current average is 44 minutes, up from 26 last year. It’s been 10 years since Deanna Cook called 911 and didn’t have officers respond quickly, despite dispatchers hearing her pleading with her attacker. She was found dead two days later. That event spurred an overhaul of the 911 dispatch system.

Expect Rain Sunday. It’ll be a muggy weekend, likely spending most of its time in the 80s. Rain is expected to start overnight Saturday into Sunday and could continue until Monday morning. One positive? We might get a brief reprieve from all the pollen in the air on Sunday, when its levels are expected to drop.

