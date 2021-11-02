It’s Election Day in Dallas. Good Time To Vote.

Just under 30,000 of Dallas County’s 1.3 million registered voters cast ballots during early voting for today’s election, which will decide eight statewide constitutional amendments and—if you live in Southlake—a seat on the school board that will have to sort through everything going on over there.

Voter turnout of 2.5 percent is not great, even grading on the Dallas Voter Turnout curve.

In defense of the 97.5%, this is not an especially sexy or high-profile election. If anything can increase voter turnout in Dallas, it’s probably not a reminder from this website that voting is good and important. Democracy and all that. But it is good and important, and democracy and all that.

If you’re registered to vote in Dallas County, you’re not limited to any particular polling location. (If you haven’t voted in a while, this is a change from the days when you had to stick to your precinct’s location on Election Day.) Go vote wherever is convenient. I bet they’ll have plenty of those cool little “I voted” stickers.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. today.