Dallas Rolls Out New Plan to Reduce Domestic Violence

It’s a big week for crime-fighting plans in Dallas.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia and Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday announced a new plan to reduce domestic violence in Dallas. Among other things, it calls for expanding the police department’s domestic violence unit and resuming home visits.

Today, police will update the City Council’s public safety committee on that plan, on the city’s latest crime numbers, and on the early returns of the new overall crime plan Garcia rolled out earlier this year. Here’s some of what council members will hear about.

The good: The overall crime rate is down by 5.8 percent when compared to this time last year, and the “hot spots” targeted by Garcia’s crime plan are seeing even larger drops in violent crime.

The bad: It’s taking police a little over 8 minutes to respond to the highest priority 911 calls, up by almost 30 seconds from last year. The department is still more than 30 dispatchers short of a full staff at its 911 call center.

The ugly: You may recall the report last week that determined nearly 17,000 family violence cases were affected when a city IT worker deleted more than 20 terabytes of police data. It remains unclear what effect the data deletion could potentially have on those cases.

*A version of this article appeared Tuesday morning in the LeadingOff newsletter.