Leading Off (9/9/21)

Officer Fired at Unarmed Man, Department Releases Bodycam Footage. Last week, a Dallas police officer opened fire at a 59-year-old man who stood with his arms up in Far East Dallas. The cop, Branson Grisham, thankfully missed. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the department launched an investigation and will present the case to a grand jury to determine whether Grisham will be charged with a crime. Garcia said he has “some concerns about the tactics which led to this shooting” and released the footage. Police had been called to a laundromat where a few men were apparently drinking. The 911 caller said one was shooting a gun in the air. Grisham fired at one of the men as he was raising his arms in response to the officers’ commands; no guns were found on any of the men.

Another Variant in Dallas County. This one is called “mu” and it was first found in Colombia but has led to isolated outbreaks in South America and Europe. It isn’t prevalent in Texas, but it’s here. It makes up less than one half of one percentage of all the state’s cases, but the World Health Organization describes it as a “variant of interest.” Researchers don’t really know much about it, but it isn’t really competing with delta for infections.

Home Sales Fall Again. In North Texas, home sales dropped by 5 percent in August but costs are up 19 percent year over year. So the prices are still up, but homes aren’t moving like they were. Inventory is still low: there are about 60 percent fewer homes on the market compared to August 2020.

Allen Parents Sue School District Over Lack of Mask Mandate. A federal court will hear an argument for a class action lawsuit filed by a group of parents who allege the school district’s refusal to implement a mask mandate violates their children’s constitutional rights. The parents want the court to grant a permanent injunction to get the district to require masking.