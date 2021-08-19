Leading Off (8/19/21)

Big Tex Will Go Maskless. The State Fair of Texas is still on to kick off in 35 days. Fair officials are not requiring fairgoers to wear masks, but they will be “strongly encouraged” for the unvaccinated and people indoors. Tex himself will do without the face coverings. “He is fully vaccinated, stands outdoors all 24 days of the State Fair, and at 55-feet-tall, will be socially distanced from other fairgoers and fellow Tex Team members,” fair officials said. Model behavior.

President Joe Biden Steps Into the Mask Arena: Local Control Edition. Biden says the federal Department of Education will take action to prevent governors from telling school districts they can’t require masks. Gov. Greg Abbott, diagnosed with COVID-19 this week, has done just that in Texas. Dallas ISD and some other school districts have chosen to disregard the governor’s order and to require masks.

More On Masks. The Cowboys will recommend that unvaccinated fans wear face masks at AT&T Stadium, but won’t require it. Vaccination cards won’t be necessary for entry.

Hot New Newsletter Sweeping the City. Get these kinds of curated news bits along with fresh original content and a generally accurate weather forecast by subscribing to LeadingOff.