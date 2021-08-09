Leading Off (08/09/2021)

Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson Inducted Into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The enshrinement of the former Cowboys coach, the safety nicknamed “Captain Crash,” and the iconic, Hail Mary-catching wide receiver (and always reliable public speaker) bring the total number of former Cowboys in the Hall to 20, I think. Pretty decent.

ICU Capacity Dwindling Again, Amid COVID Surge. Saturday, the number of beds was 25. I’m pretty sure Sunday it fell below 15. The delta variant has kicked things back up again, along with a shockingly large number of people who are still unvaccinated, and the fact that pretty much no one is social distancing and few people are wearing masks. Let’s tighten everything up again and get through this, please. On a personal level, my father (in Georgia) has COVID currently, but is doing OK (or as OK with someone with like 90 underlying conditions can be doing), because he got vaccinated early on. That’s how that works.

Mavs Summer League Tips Off Today. Since the team had no picks in the June draft, it will have to rely more on improvement by undrafted free agents and its second-year players, including Tyrell Terry, who I expected bigger things out of, but sort of literally disappeared as the season wore on. I am interested, going into the upcoming season, if Jason Kidd can get more out of these guys. It would stand to reason, as Rick Carlisle seemed to have zero interest in trying.